We don’t want any meeting with you just fix the problem – Runtown affirms that the ongoing protests has no leader

Nigerian singer, Douglas Agu Jack, better known as Runtown, has affirmed that the ongoing protests has no leader.

The Afro-pop artist took to his Twitter page on Wednesday afternoon to post a long thread clarifying the fact that the protests have been done so far with no hidden agenda.

His post reads:

“Its important we address some issues and make certain things clear. This movement/protest has NO leader, has NO hidden AGENDA, has no political or individual undertone. once again with NO leader!!!

There’s no need for side talks, no need for selective meetings, JUST do the RIGHT thing. We don’t want any meeting with you, we don’t want any negotiations, just fix the problem.”