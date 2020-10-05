“We chase money not men” – Tolanibaj addresses her fans on IG, throws subtle shade? (video)

BBNaija season 5 star, Tolanibaj has thrown subtle shades at her fellow housemate, Dorathy.

The American born-Nigerian based celebrity went on Instagram live days ago claiming she is busy chasing money, unlike other women who are chasing men.

Her tweet has been explained as a shade to Dorathy who is now drawn closer to Tolanibaj’s supposed boyfriend, Prince. Recall Prince was in a romantic relationship with Tolanibaj during their stay in the BBNaija house.

She has been rumored to be ousted and replaced with Dorathy who recently sent a special appreciate card to Prince, saying he is her ride or die.