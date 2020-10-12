We can’t Afford to lose the Essence Life’s due to SARS and Police Brutality in Nigerian NO MORE HIDING PLACE for the Nigeria Police & SARS

Gabaghi Sunday Agbede also known as Donblaqwifi is an Afro-beat/pop upcoming artiste song writer and music producer based in the United start of America.

Donblaqwifi as he’s famously called didn’t just jump into music. Before music, Donblaqwifi graduated with an Accounting degree from Northeastern university in the United state of America.

“I just want to say big thanks to Folarin Falana famously known as “Falz” and Douglas jack Agu famously known as “Runtown” for leading the protest supporting #Endsars and #policeBrutality in Nigeria.

“Also big thanks to every single individual that came out for the protest. Enough is Enough is time for our voices to be heard in Nigeria.

Regardless of whatever that is happening in Nigeria including the Government and president the only people that can make Nigeria a better country is the Youth. The change we are looking is in our hands . It’s time for Nigerian Youths to come together as one and fight for the change.

The only way we can fight bad Government and bad president is peaceful protest. Nigerian is the richest Country in Africa still we are suffering, No electricity, the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. Police, SARS are Harassing innocent citizens.

Enough is Enough. We the Nigerian youth need to come together and fight for change.

United we stand”

#EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality

