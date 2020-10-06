We are serious about the ban placed on SARS — Frank Mba says while speaking to Naira Marley

Nigeria police PRO, Frank Mba has said Nigerians have the right to record any police officer doing the wrong thing.

He made the call while speaking with musician, Naira Marley during a live Instagram video on Tuesday.

Recall that Naira Marley called off a proposed protest against police over brutalization of innocent citizens.

Reacting, Mba said if it is safe, Nigerians can record as evidence any police officer engaging in misconduct.

In his own words: “If a policeman is on the road and he’s doing a wrong thing, if you can record him SAFELY, record him”