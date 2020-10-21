‘We Are Now Safe’ – TVC Presenters Reveal (Video)

Morayo Afolabi-Brown and Tope Mark-Odigie, presenters of the popular breakfast talk show on TVC, ‘Your View’, have revealed that they are now safe from the attacks by hoodlums at the station’s headquarters in Lagos while airing their show live on Wednesday, October 21 2020.

Tope Mark-Odigie took to her Twitter page to write:

“We are home and safe. @moakabash and I just got home after seeing morayo home.”

Taking to Instagram, she further writes:

“Morayo and I are home and safe but many have died. These needless killings must stop. We lost a lot in the fire but we have life. We will not be silent…… Justice must served”

