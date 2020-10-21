News Feed
Presidency reacts to Lekki Toll Gate shooting
The Presidency has reacted to the Lekki Toll Gate shooting which left many dead and some others injured.
The presidency which appealed for understanding and calm across the nation in a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina, also reeled out the steps taken so far to address the demands of #EndSARS protesters.
It read;
“The Presidency appeals for understanding and calm across the nation, as the implementation of the reforms gathers pace at federal and state levels.
“The Presidency wishes to reiterate the full commitment of the Buhari administration to the implementation of lasting police reforms in Nigeria.
“President Muhammadu Buhari welcomes the promptness of these necessary subnational actions, and reaffirms his commitment to supporting the state governments to ensure that justice is achieved for all victims of police brutality in Nigeria.
“Under the Chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the National Economic Council at its meeting on Thursday October 15, 2020 resolved to establish state-level Judicial Panels of Inquiry, to investigate allegations of Police brutality and ensure that all erring personnel are brought to justice.
“Prior to that, the President in June 2019 signed a Bill establishing the Police Trust Fund, to mobilize additional funding for the welfare and equipping of the Nigeria Police Force. Accrual of funding into the Fund, as specified in its enabling Act, has commenced.
“President Buhari in 2018 approved an increase in police salaries and the police personnel budget has seen a rise from N288bn in the 2018 Budget to N417bn in the proposed 2021 budget; an increase of 45 per cent.
“Only on Tuesday, at the commissioning of the Nigerian Police Pension Fund Limited building, the President also reiterated continuous support for both serving and retired police personnel.
“The President has equally approved the rollout and funding of a new Community Policing Initiative, as part of a larger programme of police reform in Nigeria, aimed at rewriting the rules of engagement between the Force and citizens.
“President Buhari’s commitment to extensive Police reforms should never be in doubt. The President in September 2020 signed the new Nigeria Police Act, the first comprehensive revision of the Police Act in decades.”
The Presidency reiterated the full commitment of the Buhari Administration to the implementation of lasting Police reforms in Nigeria. It was further gathered that President Buhari has approved the full implementation of the report of the 2018-2019 Presidential Panel on Police Reform.
I Submitted My Resignation To Delta State SSG And Refunded N100K Paid Allowance -Harrison Gwamnishu
Nigerian social justice advocate, Harrison Gwamnishu said he just submitted his resignation letter to the Delta State Government.
The advocate a.ka as The Director-General Behind Bars who was appointed to be part of the panel of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality.
He tendered his resignation following the massacre of the lives of innocent protest at Lekki-Toll Gate area in Lagos.
Also, he refunded the allowance paid to him by the government.
Read his tweet below;
Today, I submitted my resignation to DELTA STATE SSG.
N100,000 Sitting allowance paid on Monday 19th October, 2020 returned to the SSG.
If killing us will stop the harrassment, extra judicial killings and extortion by Nigeria Police and other Security Agencies in Nigeria, pic.twitter.com/062aGvnS9o
— Harrison Gwamnishu (Behind Bars)🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@HarrisonBbi18) October 21, 2020
Part of Oriental hotel destroyed by mob (video)
A section of Oriental hotel in Lekki, Lagos state has been destroyed by a mob, in the aftermath of the Lekki massacre.
There have been ongoing protests in Nigeria over two weeks with citizens agitating for the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, over flagrant disregard of their human right.
However, that took a grief-stricken turn in Lekki, Lagos state on Tuesday night as defenseless protesters were gunned down by soldiers, following an alleged order by the Lagos state government to security forces to crackdown on defaulters of a hastily imposed restriction.
The shooting led to the death of several people as many were also injured.
Security operatives had stormed the scene of the protest after the Lagos Government announced a 24-hour curfew and opened fire, with the intent to kill many people.
As many turned up to social media to share the Live video clips of the tragic incident, many people could be seen with various degrees of injuries. The scale of the damage could not be ascertained.
In the aftermath, more violent protests emerged across the country, leading to mass destructions of properties.
Hoodlums attack palace of the Oba of Lagos, cart away staff of office
Viral reports say the palace of the Oba of Lagos, His Highness Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has been looted by hoodlums and his staff of office stolen
Hoodlums invaded the Palace of Oba of Lagos located at Iga Idugaran, Lagos Island, where they vandalized and carted away several artefacts.
A viral video on social media shows the moment the hoodlums made away with the staff of office, popularly referred to as “Opa Ase”.
A resident around the area who spoke with Punchng.com noted that that the thungs who invaded the palace were also the same set who set ablaze the family home of Governor Sanwo-olu.
“When the thugs went to attack Sanwo-Olu’s father’s home, some of them were shot by the police. This infuriated them and they were able to engage the police in a gun duel and overpower them. The policemen, who are attached to the Adeniji Adele Police Station, quickly made a retreat.
“The angry youths made their way to the Palace of the Oba of Lagos. They claim the king is part of the government. The thugs have only been attacking government institutions,” he said.
