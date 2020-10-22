‘We All Have Mothers’, Tiwa Savage Replies Beyonce’s Mum Over #EndSARS

Former BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers, has shared her take on the current #EndSARS movement. The reality TV star took to her Instagram story to criticize the protesters for being adamant in spite of the dangers involved in their quests.

In her words:

“Na now una dey stay indoors….nooooo continue protesting.. When you are praying to God eh, pray for wisdom too. It’s too late..you all have woken the lion up… Ok did your protest bring back the dead? Una wan do wenti America don do… Don’t compare Nigeria with America ooo…there is a great giant difference….

Nooo they shouldn’t stay home oooo… The protest should continue. When I was saying that everyone should go home in one piece, dem say I dey talk like mad woman… Oya naaaa see the result here… Everything in this life no be gra-gra oooo.. Life na planning…all the shouting wey una dey do, e bring back the people wey don die?”

See her post below: