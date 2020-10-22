Connect with us

‘We All Have Mothers’, Tiwa Savage Replies Beyonce’s Mum Over #EndSARS

Published

2 mins ago

Tiwa Savage, Beyonce

Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage, has replied Beyonce’s mum, Tina Lawson, over the current #EndSARS issue in Nigeria. Information Nigeria recalls the Afro beats singer had called on Beyonce via Instagram Live to lend her voice to the matter, citing the fact the American pop star was celebrated by Nigerians in July for releasing the ‘Black Is King’ visual album featuring notable Nigerian artists and creatives.

In defense of her daughter, Tina Lawson took to her Instagram page to berate Tiwa Savage for calling out Beyonce on social media when she could have reached out privately since both artists have worked together.

Read AlsoTacha, Tiwa Savage Clash Over #EndSARS Protests

Tiwa Savage has, however, replied via her Twitter handle. Quoting a tweet detailing Tina Lawson’s response, the ‘Lova Lova’ crooner writes:

 “We all have mothers o”

See Tiwa Savage’s tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

#EndSARS: ‘Your Protest Cannot Bring Back The Dead’ – BBNaija’s Gifty

Published

25 seconds ago

October 22, 2020

Gifty Powers

Former BBNaija housemate, Gifty Powers, has shared her take on the current #EndSARS movement. The reality TV star took to her Instagram story to criticize the protesters for being adamant in spite of the dangers involved in their quests.

In her words:

“Na now una dey stay indoors….nooooo continue protesting.. When you are praying to God eh, pray for wisdom too. It’s too late..you all have woken the lion up… Ok did your protest bring back the dead? Una wan do wenti America don do… Don’t compare Nigeria with America ooo…there is a great giant difference….

Read AlsoGifty Powers Reveals Why Some Women Are Unable To Have Kids

Nooo they shouldn’t stay home oooo… The protest should continue. When I was saying that everyone should go home in one piece, dem say I dey talk like mad woman… Oya naaaa see the result here… Everything in this life no be gra-gra oooo.. Life na planning…all the shouting wey una dey do, e bring back the people wey don die?”

See her post below:

The reality TV star’s post

Naomi Campbell Reacts After Being Tagged A “Culture Vulture” By Davido’s Manager, Asa Asika

Published

10 mins ago

October 22, 2020

Naomi Campbell, Asa Asika

English model and actress, Naomi Campbell has responded after she was labelled as a “culture vulture” by singer, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika.

This comes after Asika took Twitter to call out Campbell and singer, Beyoncé over their loud silence on the #EndSARS campaign and for speaking up after things went left.

The entrepreneur tweeted;

“I hope you guys no longer expect anything from all these culture vultures, I hope you have learnt. They owe us nothing, it’s a taking game from them, how can they gain etc.
Once they can’t gain anymore on to the next one – yes I’m referring to people like Beyoncé and Naomi”

Reacting to the tweet, Noami Campbell said she has loved the African continent ever since her first visit in 1993, and she will also continue to extend her support in anyway possible.

Read Also: Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Nicki Minaj condemn murder of #EndSARS protesters

See the exchange below:

The exchange between the duo

The exchange between the duo

Actress Ada Ameh Breaks Down In Tears; Begs Government To Allow Her Bury Daughter (Video)

Published

3 hours ago

October 22, 2020

Ada Ameh and her daughter

Nigerian actress, Ada Ameh broke down in tears as she begged the president of the country, Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos state governor Sanwo-Olu to listen to people’s cries.

The actress, who is notably known for her role as Emu in the family sitcom, The Johnsons, asked the government to remove soldiers from the roads so she can bury her daughter in ‘peace’.

Information Nigeria recalls the film star lost her only child, Aladi, two days ago.

Ameh revealed her daughter died in Abuja following a failed surgery.

The actress also slammed the government as she labelled them as ‘wicked people’.

Read Also: Popular Actress Ada Ameh Mourns As She Loses Her Daughter

Watch the video below:

