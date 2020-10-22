Another Warehouse Loaded With COVID-19 Palliative Allegedly Uncovered In Lagos

Lagos State residents have again uncovered another warehouse where COVID-19 palliatives are been stored.

The palliatives discovered on Thursday (today), October 22, were meant for residents of Festac-Okota but were secretly stored in the warehouse.

According to reports, at least four people have died at the warehouse due to the hundreds of people that gathered to cart away the food items which include rice, beans, yams, and others.

However, the individual or group of persons who stored up the food items believed to have been provisioned by the government to share for the masses to cushion the effect of COVID-19 are yet to be known as at the time this report is given.

The angry youths and some old-aged citizens in the area gain entrance into the warehouse with force and do away with food items of their choices.

