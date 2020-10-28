Education
WAEC To Release 2020 SSSCE Results Next Week
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has given an update on releasing the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result.
The Council early on Wednesday morning announced that the result would be released next week.
Also Read: WAEC Releases 2020 WASSCE Timetable
The results were supposed to be out today but the examination body said the postponement was due to the violence and arson in the country which affected some of its offices and some of its operations nationwide.
The examination body stated that the exact date for the result will be announced soon.
See the post below:
WASSCE SC 2020 Results Release Date: Dear candidates, the Council had planned to release the results today in fulfillment of our Project 45 but due to the curfew imposed last week, it had to be postponed till next week. The exact date will be made known soon.
— WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) October 27, 2020
Education
Why We Haven’t Called Off Strike –ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), says the ongoing ASUU strike will only be called off when the government is ready to conduct an integrity test on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).
In an interview with The PUNCH, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU President, said the federal government needed to give the clearance to National Information Technology Development Agency to conduct an integrity test on UTAS.
Speaking with PUNCH, the ASUU President said: “The integrity test will be handled by NITDA, it is government that will facilitate it because NITDA is a government, agency and unless you get clearance from the government that test cannot be conducted.”
Also Read: ASUU strike is boosting #EndSARS protest — Chris Ngige
Professor Ogunyemi while speaking on whether the government had accepted UTAS, said, “We are still talking, we have given them the position of our members, we are thinking we should be able to hold a meeting this week if they have not changed plans. The meeting for Monday was postponed. In principle, they have accepted UTAS and told us to go for the test, and on our part, we have started the process.
Speaking further, the ASUU President also explained that ASUU was ready to resume academic activities if the government was ready to play its part.
“Our members are ready to resume work as early as government is ready to play its part. I’m sure you are not suggesting that our members should resume on empty stomach or the strike should be suspended without any concrete action on the side of the government. We don’t like to stay away from our work because we like our students, they are also our children.
“As far as we are concerned, we don’t have issue with going back to work, but we want more sincerity on the side of government. We have not seen enough reasons to believe that they don’t mean what they are telling us but as soon as we see any sign to that effect. we will tell Nigerians,” Ogunyemi opined.
Education
NECO Postpones 2020 Exams Indefinitely
The National Examinations Council (NECO) on Sunday announced the suspension of the ongoing Senior Secondary Schools Certificate Examinations (SSCE) indefinitely.
This was made known in a statement by NECO’s Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani.
Also Read: #EndSARS: Enugu Govt Adjusts 24-Hour Curfew
The examination body explained that the action was taken due to the closure of schools and the curfew imposed by some state governors to safeguard lives occasioned by the #EndSARS protests.
“Arising from that meeting, the Governing Board resolved that the 2020 SSCE (Internal) be postponed indefinitely in view of the current security challenges, occasioned by the #ENDSARS protests, which disrupted the smooth conduct of the examinations in some parts of the country,” the statement partly read.
Education
#EndSARS Protest: Sanwo-Olu Orders Closure Of Schools In Lagos
The Lagos State Government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the closure of public and private schools indefinitely in the state.
The closure of schools in Lagos was announced in a press statement on Monday by the state’s Head of Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Kayode Abayomi.
Also Read: #EndSARS protesters break into Lagos International Airport (Videos)
The statement which was titled, ‘Lagos directs students to stay at home’, quoted Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, the Commissioner for Education, as saying that the schools were shut down over “tension generated by the anti-SARS protests.”
This is coming at a time #EndSARS protests against police brutality and bad governance by Nigerian youths grounded academic activities in some schools in the state on Monday.
“A new date of resumption for all classes will be announced as soon as possible.”
Trending
- Entertainment20 hours ago
“I Don’t Think You’d Ever Lose Me, My Feelings For You Won’t Change” – Neo Promises Vee (Video)
- Entertainment19 hours ago
Ciara Appreciates Husband, Russell Wilson For His Sweet Words On Her Birthday
- Entertainment20 hours ago
Gospel Singer, Tope Alabi Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With Lovely Photos
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Actor Junior Pope Odonwodo And Wife Welcome Third Child
- Entertainment23 hours ago
“Mixed Feelings”, Says Rapper Falz As He Celebrates 30th Birthday
- National News22 hours ago
#EndSARS Protests Politically Motivated – Kogi Governor
- Entertainment20 hours ago
Gbenro Ajibade Wishes Ex-Wife, Osas Ighodaro A Happy Birthday
- Education22 hours ago
Why We Haven’t Called Off Strike –ASUU