Video Of Desmond Elliot Calling For Social Media Regulation Hits The Internet

A video circulating online captures the moment popular actor, Desmond Elliot spoke on the recent events in the country during a plenary session held by the Lagos state House of Assembly

Information Nigeria recalls the actor turned politician had denied claims that he sponsored a bill to regulate speech on social media after he was dragged by web users.

In the video making the rounds, the lawmaker, who is representing Surulere constituency, calling on the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly to “address certain things” like “the Nigerian youth, the social media, the social influencers.”

The actor said;

“Mr. Speaker, we need to address certain things. The Nigerian Youth, The Social Media, The Social Influencers, All of these are making the narrative that we are seeing today, except we are joking with ourselves. Social media is good but it has Negative impacts.

Let me thank you for condemning the killings and carnage that happened at Lekki. When i went through the comments i could not believe it Mr. Speaker, the curses, the abuses from children and i ask myself, is this Nigeria ? What is going on?

Children cursing, people having the effrontery to enter an Oba’s palace, hold the staff of office ? Culture is gone. Mr. Speaker, in the next 5 years, there will be no Nigeria if we don’t act now.

The youth is not only those who do the peaceful protest, those who have looted and destroyed lives are youths as well.

Go to the elections, if you are tired come and enter government. People are dying. The narrative must change.”

Watch the video below: