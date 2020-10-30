Victor Osimhen gets first red card of his football career

A suspect, Taoreed Hamzat has confessed to stealing two crates of trophy beers and a small generating set during the vandalization of the Iseyin police station.

The 26-year-old suspect confessed to the crime, saying he only carted away with the items, but did not partake in the burning of the station.

Hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest that started on October 8, went on a rampage last week Wednesday October 21, destroying private and public infrastructures. The hoodlums set several police stations ablaze across the country. One of which was the Iseyin police station in Oyo state.

The state police command arrested some of the suspected arsonists and looters and paraded.

When he spoke to newsmen during the parading, Taoreed also known as Shorlex, said:

“I joined the other protesters who are mostly my area boys, I saw them looting the station and I also joined and I was fortunate to have carried only two creates of trophy lager beer, and I didn’t even take them to my house. I dropped them right in front of the station and it was shared within us we drank them and shattered the bottles.

“I met this small generating set at the entrance of the station, the youths are about to burn it alongside with the Police station, so I carried it to my house, though, I later returned it to the mosque the following day, when our King ordered us to return all the looted items in our possessions back to either Mosque or Palace.

“I did not steal this wall clock from the police station, I picked it at entrance of the mosque after have dropped the generator so its not part of the items I looted from the station, Taoreed said