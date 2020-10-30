Connect with us

Victor Osimhen gets first red card of his football career

Published

6 hours ago

on

Victor Osimhen gets first red card of his football career

Victor James Osimhen, a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Napoli and the Nigeria national team on Thursday night, October 29, received the first red card of his football career in Napoli’s 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

The Nigerian striker who joined the Serie A Club from Lille this summer was shown the way out by referee Craig Pawson in the third minute of added time after receiving two yellow cards.

Osimhen who replaced Italian forward Andrea Petagna in the second half, received his first yellow card in the 81st minute before he was given a red card 12 minutes later after elbowing Robin Le Normand while trying to control David Ospina’s goal kick.

Osimhen, 21, is expected to miss Napoli’s trip to Stadion Kantrida to play HNK Rijeka on November 5.

End SARS Protest: MC Oluomo visits burnt Makinde Police Station in Oshodi

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

End SARS Protest: MC Oluomo visits burnt Makinde Police Station in Oshodi

NURTW chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, on Thursday visited the Makinde Police station which was razed down by hoodlums during the unrest that greeted the infamous end SARS protest.

 

MC Olumo visited the station, inspecting the remains of the station with some of his boys

Recall that the Lagos state government had said that “twenty-nine Divisional Police Stations and 17 Police Posts were razed by hoodlums disguising as protesters. Also, six police officers were lynched, 36 critically injured, while 71 police operational vehicles were torched.”

Watch the video below:

News Feed

#MadeInLagos: Davido’s Jam Would Swallow That Of Wizkid: Tunde Ednut

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

#MadeInLagos: Davido’s Jam Would Swallow That Of Wizkid: Tunde Ednut

Tunde Ednut on Thursday has stated that the newly released Made IN Lagos album by Wizkid cannot garner much attention like that of his counterpart, Davido.

The controversial Instagram blogger, who is an ardent fan of Davido, made this know in a tweet he sent out on Twitter.

Tunde wrote;

”If Davido drops that jam with Nicki Minaj, someone’s album will get swallowed in the process.”

News Feed

I stole two crates of Trophy drinks and generator – Suspect (Photos)

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 30, 2020

By

I stole two crates of Trophy drinks and generator – Suspect (Photos)

A suspect, Taoreed Hamzat has confessed to stealing two crates of trophy beers and a small generating set during the vandalization of the Iseyin police station.

The 26-year-old suspect confessed to the crime, saying he only carted away with the items, but did not partake in the burning of the station.

Hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest that started on October 8, went on a rampage last week Wednesday October 21, destroying private and public infrastructures. The hoodlums set several police stations ablaze across the country. One of which was the Iseyin police station in Oyo state.

The state police command arrested some of the suspected arsonists and looters and paraded.

When he spoke to newsmen during the parading, Taoreed also known as Shorlex, said:

“I joined the other protesters who are mostly my area boys, I saw them looting the station and I also joined and I was fortunate to have carried only two creates of trophy lager beer, and I didn’t even take them to my house. I dropped them right in front of the station and it was shared within us we drank them and shattered the bottles.

“I met this small generating set at the entrance of the station, the youths are about to burn it alongside with the Police station, so I carried it to my house, though, I later returned it to the mosque the following day, when our King ordered us to return all the looted items in our possessions back to either Mosque or Palace.

“I did not steal this wall clock from the police station, I picked it at entrance of the mosque after have dropped the generator so its not part of the items I looted from the station, Taoreed said

