Veteran actress, Mama Rainbow celebrates 78th birthday in style (photos)

Idowu Philips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow turns 78 today, October 16th.

To celebrate her new age, the actress has taken to Instagram to share adorable photos of herself, as she depicts all shades of glamour.

Mama Rainbow noted that, she’s not only celebrating her birthday but a new year of happiness.

According to her, only God made it possible for her to have added another year in good health and still looking radiant at age 78.

She wrote,

Lord, thank you for blessing me with a new year full of breakthroughs. To the most loving and kindest soul, happy birthday to me emi Idowu morunkeji 🙏🙏🙏🙏💃⭐️

I am not just a year older but also a year better and happier. Happy birthday to me! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️💃⭐️👗💥💦🎂❤️💃⭐️😁💦👑👑👑

See more photos below: