Vector, MI Abaga End Beef (Video)

Nigerian hip hop artists, Vector Tha Viper and MI Abaga, have finally ironed their differences.

In a new video courtesy of Hennessy Artistry, both musicians sit down to talk about their issues.

In the video, Vector acknowledges his wrong as regards his relationship with Jesse Jags, MI’s brother, especially regarding the information Jesse shared with him which he let out in his diss track ‘Judas The Rat’.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Erica Bags Endorsement Deal With Premium Hair Brand

In his words:

“I felt I didn’t do justice to my relationship with Jesse, to my handling of the information that I had on that level. And of course Jesse no get phone. He no like phone. So if there is any chance I should have a conversation with him, I’ll let him know exactly there would never be any attempt to disrespect his person.”

When asked if there would be a collaboration from both of them, Vector replied that it is a possibility.

Watch the video below: