Vector and MI settles long feud, consider the possibility of a collaboration

There’s no better time for MI Abaga and Vector to collaborate than now.

After a one-week hiatus, Hennessy Nigeria finally decided to bless with the third and final part of ‘The Conversation’ as Vector tha Viper and MI Abaga had a tantalizing and legendary face-to-face conversation that signals the end of their high-profile beef.

The conversation began with MI Abaga getting showed what Vector said during the conversation and vice versa.

Each of them then had an idea what the other person said before they faced off in a conversation.

During their conversation, they discussed the root of their beef and made certain admittances.

— Hopes of fans salivating for lyrical violence now shattered as Nigerian rappers Vector and MI settles long time beef, consider the possibility of a collaboration!pic.twitter.com/9mGelLoZIO — VyrãlTreñdz (@TheVyralTrendz) October 6, 2020