‘Useless Youth Ambassador’ – Nigerians blast Laycon for shooting music video amidst protest

Media users have lambasted the 2020 Big Brother Naija winner, Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe for shooting a music video amidst the ongoing EndSARs protest.

The protest against police brutality and harassment started over 72 hours and has since reached far and near corners of the country and outside.

Angry youths have however called out the recently crowned Ogun State youth ambassador, Laycon for neglecting the ongoing movement and focusing on his career instead.

In a series of tweets on Twitter, some users called Laycon names; from being a useless youth ambassador, to weed addict, etc.

See reaction below: