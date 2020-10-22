Use any lawful means to bring back law and order – Buhari tells law enforcement agents

President Buhari has directed law enforcement agents to use any lawful means to bring back law and order across the country.
According to Bashir Ahmad, personal assistant to President Buhari on New Media, the president gave the directive at the National Security Council meeting which he presided over at the statehouse in Abuja on Thursday October 22.
”Hearts enveloped by emotions, sadness and grief for the events of the last 48hrs, may we never experience a similar chaos. PMB at the Security Council Meeting today, directed the law enforcement agents to use any lawful means to bring back law and order in the affected places.” Bashir tweeted