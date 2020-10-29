National News
US Opposes Emergence Of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala As WTO DG
Despite wide support for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s candidate for the director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the US has reportedly expressed its opposition to her emergence.
It was reported today that Okonjo-Iweala won the popular vote by a wide margin, with the expectation of an announcement after a WTO meeting in Geneva.
The heads of delegation of the WTO met by 3pm but failed to reach a consensus.
After the meeting, Reuters reported that the US refused to support the candidature of Okonjo-Iweala, thereby protracting the process.
Bloomberg had initially reported that the US was leaning towards Yoo Myung-hee, the South Korean candidate.
It was reported on Wednesday that Okonjo-Iweala had emerged winner of the race with support from 104 of all 164 member countries of the WTO.
Those countries include many in Africa and the European Union, where she had received public support.
Despite being an American citizen, sources say the US does not consider Okonjo-Iweala as being committed enough to the interests of the world power at the flagship trade body.
Unlike the World Bank where the US has a larger voting power than other countries, the WTO is run differently, by the consensus of every member country.
“The WTO is run by its member governments. All major decisions are made by the membership as a whole,” the WTO website reads.
“In this respect, the WTO is different from some other international organizations such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.
“Where consensus is not possible, the WTO agreement allows for voting — a vote being won with a majority of the votes cast and on the basis of ‘one country, one vote’.”
The general council of the WTO will meet again to attempt a consensus or recourse to the vote.
The general council is the highest decision-making body of the WTO apart from the ministerial conference which meets every two years.
~TheCable~
FEC Approves N2.9bn For Printing Of Question Papers, Others
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a sum of N2.9 billion for the printing of both sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials.
The council also approved a total of N4.5 billion for projects in the Ministry of Education and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
This decision was reached at FEC virtual meeting on Wednesday, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu said the contract was awarded to a group of eight printers.
According to the Minister, the materials are for the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, and the National Common Entrance Examination.
Ike Ekweremadu Gets New Appointment
The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has been appointed by the International Parliamentary Congress as the Chief Coordinator for Africa.
The development was disclosed in a letter forwarded to Ekweremadu by the Secretary-General of the IPC and member of the Pakistani national parliament, Senator Muhammad Ali Saif.
“We are proud to inform you that the Honourable President of the IPC has nominated your good self as Chief Coordinator Africa with immediate effect.”
This was announced in a statement by the media adviser to the Enugu West lawmaker, Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja.
Gov Ayade Orders Restriction Of Trucks Conveying Scrap In, Out Of Cross River
Governor of Cross River, Professor Ben Ayade has ordered the restriction of trucks conveying scrap in and out of the State.
This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity, Christian Ita.
The governor expressed that the attention of the state has been drawn to information that looters are attempting to move stolen items out of the state as scrap.
The governor directed all transporters and motorists in the state to report anyone that approaches them to move scraps out of the state to security agents.
He also warned that any of them caught transporting looted items will be regarded as an accomplice and treated as a looter.
