Nigerian leaders constantly leaves me heart broken – Singer Orezi

Orezi, famous Nigerian singer has stated that the fraudulent and corrupt activities of Nigerian leaders constantly breaks his heart.

The singer made this known in a series of tweets he sent out recently.

According to him, political leaders should be held accountable and made to face justice when found culpable of a crime.

He wrote,

“The only reason this politician do this and have the nerve to sleep well at night is because they are not sleeping in KIRIKIRI YET , they commit all this sorts of crimes against the same people who put them in power , Oppress them and the JUDICIARY SYSTEM STILLS FAVOURS them. “I REPEAT UNTILL OUR POLITICIANS START GOING TO JAIL FOR ALL THIS BROAD DAY LIGHT CRIMES WITH EVIDENCES STARING AT US IN THE EYE NIGERIA WILL NEVER BE GREAT “This past week has been my worst as a Nigerian living in Nigeria , I have been sad , angry , pained , cried , I can’t mehn !! TIRED GOD GIVE US THE STRENGTH !! ITS NOT EASY, EVERYBODY GO GET YOUR PVC !! na the only way oooo ”.

See screenshots below,

