UK reacts to #ENDSARS protest, calls for accountability in police

The United Kingdom has reacted to the ongoing nationwide protests against the constant harassment and extra-judicial killings perpetrated by the Special Anti-Robbery squad across states in Nigeria.

The UK urged the Nigerian Government to create accountability within the police.

The protest, which has been on for days now, has drawn both local and international attention to the unlawful acts of SARS operatives.

Youths are demanding the immediate disbandment of the unit that has become notorious for indiscriminate arrests, extortion and killings of youths.

Reacting to the protest, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing urged President Muhammadu Buhari to build more accountability in the police.

“Significant protests over #SARS demonstrating Nigerian people’s desire for police reform. Peaceful protests are powerful. Police Act recently passed by @MBuhari provides good foundation to build more accountable community police force. @UKinNigeria @PoliceNG”, she said.