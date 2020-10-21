UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres Reacts To Police Brutality In Nigeria

United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has called for the end of police brutality in Nigeria.

According to the Twitter handle of the United Nation Spokesperson, the UN General Secretary condemns the violent attack on innocent Nigerians.

Speaking further, Antonio said the United Nations is following the developing story in the nation and calls for immediate end of the violent clashes that claimed many lives.

Read his tweet below;

Secretary-General @antonioguterres calls for an end to reported police brutality in Nigeria, condemning violent clashes that claimed multiple lives and caused many injuries. https://t.co/Hl1g6aa6NK — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) October 21, 2020

This is coming following the Lekki Toll Gate massacre that claimed 49 lives on Tuesday, 20 October, 2020, in Lagos.