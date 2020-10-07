UAE To Begin Visa Issuance From Thursday — FG

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has announced that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will resume the issuance of Visas to intending Nigerian travelers from the 8th of October 2020.

Sirika confirmed the development in a post on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The tweet read; “UAE confirmed that they will begin issuance of Visas from 8th of October, 2020. Travelers to have a return ticket, hotel booking, negative PCR result & a Health insurance (similar to Schengen requirement). Health insurance can be paid through travel agents/airlines.”

The diplomatic drama between Nigeria and UAE had led to the ban on the operations of Emirates Airlines from operating into Nigeria.

However, on September 30, 2020, the ban was lifted after UAE had agreed to issue visas to Nigerians.