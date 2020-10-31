Connect with us

News Feed

US special forces rescue American held hostage in Nigeria

Published

2 hours ago

on

US special forces rescue American held hostage in Nigeria

U.S. special forces rescued an American citizen who had been kidnapped by armed men in an operation on Saturday in northern Nigeria that is believed to have killed several of his captors, U.S. officials said.

U.S. special forces

Forces including Navy SEALs rescued 27-year-old Philip Walton, who had been abducted on Tuesday from his home in neighboring southern Niger, two U.S. officials said on condition of anonymity, adding that no U.S. troops were hurt.

A diplomat source in Niger said Walton is now at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Niamey.

“Big win for our very elite U.S. Special Forces today,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News that the Trump administration had over the years rescued 55 hostages in 24 countries.

navy seals

The Pentagon confirmed the operation but did not provide the identity of the hostage.

Walton, who kept camels, sheep, and poultry and grew mangoes near the border with Nigeria, was kidnapped by six men armed with AK-47 assault rifles who arrived on motorcycles at his home in southern Niger’s Massalata village early on Tuesday.

His wife, young daughter, and brother were left behind.

Reuters has reported that the perpetrators appeared to be from the Fulani ethnic group and that they spoke Hausa and some English. They demanded money and searched the family’s home before leaving with Walton.

Niger, like much of West Africa’s Sahel region, faces a deepening security crisis as groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State carry out attacks on the army and civilians, despite help from French and U.S. forces.

Four U.S. soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger in 2017, sparking debate about the United States’ role in the sparsely populated West African desert that is home to some of the world’s poorest countries.

At least six foreign hostages are being held by Islamist insurgents in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Islamists have collected millions of dollars in ransom payments in recent years. The U.S. government has frequently criticized other countries for paying.

Culled: Reuters

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

I don’t mind being a second wife to a rich man: Nigerian Actress

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

I don’t mind being a second wife to a rich man: Nigerian Actress

Ruth Eze, Nigerian actress has revealed that due to family pressure, she doesn’t mind to be a second wife to a rich man.

Eze made this known in an exclusive interview with Inside Nollywood.

She expressed that due to her mother’s pressure on her to marry, she wouldn’t mind being a second wife as long as the man is rich and agrees to a white wedding.

“My mother is on my neck to get married but I can’t afford to marry a poor man, truth be told. So, I have been calming my mum down. I told her if I don’t look well and rush into marriage, I might rush out before she knows it.

For now, I’m here waiting for true love and without money, love can’t be true and sweet. I also don’t mind being a second wife as long as he agrees we have a white wedding,” she said.

Continue Reading

National News

James Bond actor, Sean Connery dies at 90

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

James Bond actor, Sean Connery dies at 90

Scottish actor, Sir Sean Connery, has died at the age of 90.

He was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers.

He was largely regarded as being the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise, often being named as such in polls. His acting career spanned decades and his many awards including an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean’s other films included The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

Continue Reading

News Feed

Ned Nwoko, Laycon sign partnership deal (Photos)

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Ned Nwoko, Laycon sign partnership deal (Photos)

Ned Nwoko, actress Regina Daniels husband has signed new partnership deal with winner of BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon.

Ned Nwoko in partnership with Laycon

Nwoko made this known on Friday, October 30, via the official Twitter handle of his foundation, the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation.

Ned Nwoko in partnership with Laycon

Ned Nwoko invited Laycon to share his dream for his anti-malaria project and the rapper cum reality TV star pledged support to join hands with the billionaire in his fight against malaria in Africa.

Ned Nwoko in partnership with Laycon

Ned Nwoko’s foundation tweeted, “Prince_NedNwoko hosts @itslaycon and share his dream for @Ned_malaria with the winner of Big Brother Naija (Lockdown) who in return pledged his support to put an end to the scourge of malaria in Africa.”

Continue Reading

Trending