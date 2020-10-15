Two feared killed, others injured as SUV rams into #EndSARS protesters in Lagos

In a new development, two people are feared dead with many others injured after a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed into a crowd of #ENDSARS protesters at Alagbado, Lagos.

In a video shared online, a crowd is seen gathering as youths carried away two lifeless bodies.

A medical team who volunteered was deployed around Amikanle area to attend to the wounded before those with severe injuries were moved to Cavesbury Hospital.

According to witnesses, the silver SUV deliberately ran into the protesters in a bid to scare them off the road.

Although the driver of the vehicle was yet to be identified, it was gathered that an angry mob destroyed the SUV as well as a tricycle involved in the accident.