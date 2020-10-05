Twitter User Says Wizkid Is Disrespectful For Calling Buhari ‘Old Man’

A Twitter user has aired her view on Wizkid‘s tweet directed at President Buhari. She feels that the singer took things too far by calling President Buhari an ‘old man’.

She further said that she has withdrawn her support for the Starboy Entertainment leader. Her tweets read:

“Wizkid calling Buhari ‘old man’ is uncalled for tbh as he could call him to act against SARS illegitimate operations without disrespecting him. If disrespecting elderly people or VIPs is what would make him modern Fela then I’m no longer wizkid stan. I support no disrespect #EndSarsNow”

“When I say I unstan Wizkid I mean it. Y’all don’t know how it pains to lose a fan in music industry. I’m sure my statement would make wizkid feel bad and regret his word on Buhari.”

