Twitter user drags Davido like a small generator over his #EndSarsProtests tweet

Nigerian singer Davido has been dragged on social media for claiming his people need him the reason why he didn’t join the end SARS protest yesterday.

Davido while reacting after he was called out for being a coward and not joining the others said his people need him alive that’s why he didn’t join the protest.

Adding that he’s very special even though they can do the protest without him while reacting to a post of a fan who quizzed who he is saying he shouldn’t sound like they can’t do the protest without him.

Almost all the well-known public figures and celebrities that didn’t join the protest have been slammed and roasted on social media and Davido just had his own share.