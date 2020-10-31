News Feed
Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Unfollow Each Other On Instagram
Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his girlfriend. Stefflon Don, have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Information Nigeria recalls that last year, the self-acclaimed African giant unfollowed everyone on Instagram, leaving only Steff but as it is now, he has unfollowed her too.
Worst police officers are better than the best criminals: Governor Abdulrazaq
Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdurasaq has stated that the worst policeman is better than the best criminal in Nigeria.
Governor Abdulrahman said this while receiving the three Senators representing the Kwara at the National Assembly who paid him a visit over the destruction of properties in the state.
He stressed that the majority of the officers are patriots who are equally committed to a greater Nigeria, and insisted that the events of the past few weeks especially the #EndSARS protest should not be framed in a way that might leave officers and men of the police demoralized or dejected.
The Kwara state Governor averred that demoralization of the security forces especially the police, might play into the hands of criminals who prefer anarchy to hurt their victims.
#MadeInLagos: Good Album Is Not Davido’s Thing – Wizkid’s Fan
Nigerian music entertainer, Davido has been slammed by a gan of Wizkid over the latter’s newly released album, Made In Lagos.
The fan, a Twitter user @Tee_Classiquem, called out fans of Davido, for putting unnecessary pressure on him.
Omotayo who is also a staunch Wizkid’s fan, wrote that;
“Davido fans are putting unnecessary pressure on him, we all know good album aint Davido’s thing, this is how yah all pushed him last year and made Baba come up with mediocre album of the decade”
This is coming after so many bashing from Davido’s fans over Wizkid’s newly released album titled Made In Lagos.
Desmond Elliot calling us children is annoying: DJ Switch
Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot has been slammed by Nigerian Disc Jockey and maiden winner of Glo X Factor, DJ Switch, over his call for regulation of social media.
Elliot, while advocating for the regulation, referred to Nigerian youths as ‘children’.
DJ Switch called out the legislator representing Surulere constituency for speaking on the need to regulate social media and also for referring to Nigerian youths children.
She criticised him for being concerned about social media influencers instead of the lives lost at the Lekki shooting of peaceful protesters.
According to the DJ, Elliot has proven why it is important to elect competent people and not just young persons into power.
In her words,
“Desmond Elliot calling us children is very annoying.
“He is angry at the celebrities and influencers because they have a voice?
“He is not even angry about the Lekki Massacre. He has proven to us that it not by having a young person there but a competent one.”
