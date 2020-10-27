Soldier advises Abuja youths against looting food items (Video)

A Nigerian soldier has been captured in a video advising youths in Kubwa area of Abuja against looting food items meant for NYSC members.
The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the soldier advising youths against looting food items meant for Corp members resuming on the 10th of November at the NYSC orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja.
Soldier advising the youths in Kubwa not to loot food stuff meant for NYSC Corp members who are resuming on the 10th of November.
We love to see it!#EndSARS#EndBadGovernmentinNIGERIApic.twitter.com/RWAZPtT54H
— Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) October 27, 2020