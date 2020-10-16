Trailer crushes cars allegedly belonging to #EndSARS protesters in Lekki

EndSARS protest at Lekki Toll gate, Lagos, has been disrupted this morning, October 16th.
According to online reports, a PHCN truck pulled up and rammed into protesters, destroying cars and some properties on sight.
Recall that Lagosians protesting the high handedness of the police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), laid siege at the Lekki toll gate, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, on October 12th.
The protesters grounded vehicular traffic along the expressway to a halt.
Several residents who have to access the toll gate to get to work had to take other routes.
See more photos ad watch videos from the attack below:
#ENDSARS thugs chase protesters and distroy all there Cars at the protest ground in Lekki toll gate. #ENDSARS#endbadgovernance #Endsarsnow #endpolicebrutality
.
.
Follow us on @worldtrendgist for more and latest news
–
–
#worldtrendgist pic.twitter.com/h7ESQHhN18
— Worldtrendgist (@worldtrendgist) October 16, 2020
Happening right now at lekki toll gate .Armed men and thugs was sent using big trailers to come crush people’s cars…Everyone ran ! Many people were injured ,not sure is anyone is dead cos I ran too !! Retweet this as many as possible #EndSarsProtests ##EndSWAT #EndsSARS pic.twitter.com/AlzSaNI8sN
— SEUNAYO_ (@kuppalo_) October 16, 2020