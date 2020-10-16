Trailer crushes cars allegedly belonging to #EndSARS protesters in Lekki

EndSARS protest at Lekki Toll gate, Lagos, has been disrupted this morning, October 16th.

According to online reports, a PHCN truck pulled up and rammed into protesters, destroying cars and some properties on sight.

Recall that Lagosians protesting the high handedness of the police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), laid siege at the Lekki toll gate, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, on October 12th.

The protesters grounded vehicular traffic along the expressway to a halt.

Several residents who have to access the toll gate to get to work had to take other routes.

See more photos ad watch videos from the attack below: