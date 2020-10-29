Ugandan man slumps, dies ten days to his wedding

Nigerian lawmaker, Desmond Elliot has joined other Nigerian politicians in clamouring for regulation of social media.

The Lagos legislator and Nollywood actor, says Nigerian youths display rude behaviour on social media

In the video, the Actor-turned-Lawmaker called on the youth to get into Government if they are tired.

He said ;

Mr. Speaker, we need to adress certain things ;

The Nigerian Youth, The Social Media, The Social Influencers, All of these are making the narrative that we are seeing today, except we are joking with ourselves.

Social media is good but it has Negative impacts.

Let me thank you for condeming the killings and carnage that happened at Lekki. When i went through the comments i could not believe it Mr. Speaker, the curses, the abuses from children and i ask myslef, is this Nigeria ? What is going on?

Children cursing, people having the effontery to enter an Oba’s palace, hold the staff of office ? Culture is gone. Mr. Speaker, in the next 5 years, there will be no Nigeria if we don’t act now.

The youth is not only those who do the peaceful protest, but those who have looted and destroyed lives are also youths as well.

He also seized the opportunity to plead with Nigerian celebrities, social media influencers and motivational speakers to “tune down on the hate narrative.”

He said the youth have a constitutional means to change government and it is called the ‘PVC’.

He added ;

Go to the elections, if you are tired come and enter government. People are dying. The narrative must change.

