Toyin Abraham Leads #EndSARS Protest In Ibadan (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, led a protest in Ibadan against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by the Special Anti-Robbery Sqaud unit (SARS).

Information Nigeria recalls the movie star was dragged on social media for promoting her movie amid the nationwide protest.

The movie star has now shown her support to #EndSars campaign as she took to the streets to demand for the termination of the rogue police unit.

Taking to Twitter, Abraham uploaded a couple of videos from the protest.

“I am more than my movies, I am an instrument for change and a destiny implementer. You can do this. love you all. #EndSARS,” she captioned one of the videos.

Watch the video clips below:

