Toyin Abraham Calls Out Abike Dabiri For Blocking Her On Twitter

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has called out the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for blocking her on Twitter.

It was gathered that some Nigerians, who joined the #EndSARS movement stormed the streets to protest but they were arrested and locked up by the authorities in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.

Reacting to this, Abraham reached out to the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, via the micro-blogging site to help them to secure their release.

However, the actress realized that she has been barred from contacting the NIDCOM boss.

Taking to Instagram, the film star shared a screenshot of the action with the caption;

“@abikedabiri you blocked me on Twitter because I am begging you to please help In The release of our people in Cairo.

“Please Ma’am kindly block me here too ma’am. @drzus @bamideleabiodunoffficial @tayofak. Pls Mrs Abike Dabiri blocked me because I am speaking up for our people in Cairo.”

See her post below: