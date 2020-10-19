Entertainment
Toyin Abraham Calls Out Abike Dabiri For Blocking Her On Twitter
Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has called out the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for blocking her on Twitter.
It was gathered that some Nigerians, who joined the #EndSARS movement stormed the streets to protest but they were arrested and locked up by the authorities in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.
Reacting to this, Abraham reached out to the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, via the micro-blogging site to help them to secure their release.
However, the actress realized that she has been barred from contacting the NIDCOM boss.
Taking to Instagram, the film star shared a screenshot of the action with the caption;
“@abikedabiri you blocked me on Twitter because I am begging you to please help In The release of our people in Cairo.
“Please Ma’am kindly block me here too ma’am. @drzus @bamideleabiodunoffficial @tayofak. Pls Mrs Abike Dabiri blocked me because I am speaking up for our people in Cairo.”
Read Also: #EndSARS: Toyin Abraham, Muyiwa Ademola Join Protest In Ibadan
See her post below:
Entertainment
“Those Inmates In Benin Were Illegally Released By Authorities” – BBNaija’s Tacha Claims
Nigerian reality TV star, Tacha has reacted to reports on the prison break which occurred at a correctional center in Benin city, Edo state on Monday.
It was learnt that some hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful ENDSARS protest in the state, broke into Oko prison through a perimeter fence and set a number of inmates free.
Reacting to this, Tacha accused the authorities of masterminding the act to sabotage the peaceful protest.
The reality TV star tweeted;
“what’s happening in Benin is what these Leaders want!!!
They want the Ruckus so that we loose FOCUS
NIGERIAN YOUTHS DO NOT FALL FOR THESE ANTICS! StayFOCCUSED
Benin please be safe
#EndSARS
Risking the Lives of innocent citizens in Benin just to proof a stupid point is highly alarming and Disappointing!! I am disappointed in this Government!!! #EndSARS
Those INMATES in Benin were ILLEGALLY released by authorities!! Just to SABOTAGE THE PEACEFUL PROTEST! we are not fools!!”
Read Also: Tacha, Tiwa Savage Clash Over #EndSARS Protests
See her tweets below:
Entertainment
“Join The protest If You Are Not Happy With Your Welfare” – 2face Advises Police, Other Security Agencies
Popular Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia has advised the Nigerian Police force and other security agents to join the #EndSARS campaign sweeping through the country.
The ‘African queen’ hitmaker advised them to hit the streets to demand for better welfare condition as he noted that they are not slaves to the government.
In his words;
“Police!! Military!!! and all security agencies!! If una no happy about una welfare make una join this movement for a better naija. Una no be slave .
#EndPoliceBrutality #endimpunity #endlooting”
Read Also: Samklef Nominates 2face Idibia As INEC Commissioner
See his full post below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Nengi Shares Sultry Photos On Instagram
Big Brother Naija season 5 finalist, Rebecca Nengi Hampson treated her fans with a series of sultry photos of herself.
In the photos shared on her Instagram feed on Monday, the former beauty queen showed off some skin as she rocked a pair of bum shorts and a white long-sleeve crop top.
Nengi was also seen sitting by the pool side with a bottle of wine and a glass cup beside her.
The reality TV star, who hails from Benue state, captioned the photos with the words;
“R.E.A.C.C.L.I.M.A.T.E.D”
Read Also: BBNaija’s Vee, Nengi Serve Friendship Goals On Twitter
See her post below:
Trending
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Rapper M.I Abaga Launches Search For Man Who Approached His 15-Year-Old Niece
- Entertainment23 hours ago
#EndSARS: Banky W Calls For IGP Adamu’s Resignation
- Entertainment24 hours ago
#EndSARS: ‘Nigerian Police Officers Should Protest Too’ – Adekunle Gold
- News Feed22 hours ago
Cossy Ojiakor joins #EndSARS with her full chest (video)
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Comedian Bovi Reacts To Video Of Male Usher Trying To Seize Female Church Member’s Phone
- Entertainment23 hours ago
#EndSARS: ‘Our Eyes Are Open Till 2023’ – Actor Frank Donga Tells Politicians
- Entertainment21 hours ago
Nigerians React To Video Of Male Usher Trying To Seize Female Church Member’s Phone
- News Feed22 hours ago
Buhari’s Govt Is Funnier Than I Am — Comedian Bovi