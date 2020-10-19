Connect with us

Entertainment

Toyin Abraham Calls Out Abike Dabiri For Blocking Her On Twitter

Published

10 mins ago

on

Toyin Abraham Calls Out Abike Dabiri For Blocking Her On Twitter
Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has called out the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for blocking her on Twitter.

It was gathered that some Nigerians, who joined the #EndSARS movement stormed the streets to protest but they were arrested and locked up by the authorities in Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.

Reacting to this, Abraham reached out to the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, via the micro-blogging site to help them to secure their release.

However, the actress realized that she has been barred from contacting the NIDCOM boss.

Taking to Instagram, the film star shared a screenshot of the action with the caption;

“@abikedabiri you blocked me on Twitter because I am begging you to please help In The release of our people in Cairo.

“Please Ma’am kindly block me here too ma’am. @drzus @bamideleabiodunoffficial @tayofak. Pls Mrs Abike Dabiri blocked me because I am speaking up for our people in Cairo.”

Read Also: #EndSARS: Toyin Abraham, Muyiwa Ademola Join Protest In Ibadan

See her post below:

The actress’ post

The actress’ post

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

“Those Inmates In Benin Were Illegally Released By Authorities” – BBNaija’s Tacha Claims

Published

20 seconds ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

“Those Inmates In Benin Were Illegally Released By Authorities” - BBNaija’s Tacha Claims
Tacha

Tacha

Nigerian reality TV star, Tacha has reacted to reports on the prison break which occurred at a correctional center in Benin city, Edo state on Monday.

It was learnt that some hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful ENDSARS protest in the state, broke into Oko prison through a perimeter fence and set a number of inmates free.

Reacting to this, Tacha accused the authorities of masterminding the act to sabotage the peaceful protest.

The reality TV star tweeted;

“what’s happening in Benin is what these Leaders want!!!
They want the Ruckus so that we loose FOCUS
NIGERIAN YOUTHS DO NOT FALL FOR THESE ANTICS! StayFOCCUSED
Benin please be safe
#EndSARS 

Risking the Lives of innocent citizens in Benin just to proof a stupid point is highly alarming and Disappointing!! I am disappointed in this Government!!! #EndSARS 

Those INMATES in Benin were ILLEGALLY released by authorities!! Just to SABOTAGE THE PEACEFUL PROTEST! we are not fools!!”

Read Also: Tacha, Tiwa Savage Clash Over #EndSARS Protests

See her tweets below:

The reality TV star’s tweets

The reality TV star’s tweets

More tweet

More tweet

Continue Reading

Entertainment

“Join The protest If You Are Not Happy With Your Welfare” – 2face Advises Police, Other Security Agencies

Published

13 mins ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

“Join The protest If You Are Not Happy With Your Welfare” - 2face Advises Police, Other Security Agencies
Tu face Idibia

Tu face Idibia

Popular Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia has advised the Nigerian Police force and other security agents to join the #EndSARS campaign sweeping through the country.

The ‘African queen’ hitmaker advised them to hit the streets to demand for better welfare condition as he noted that they are not slaves to the government.

In his words;

“Police!! Military!!! and all security agencies!! If una no happy about una welfare make una join this movement for a better naija. Una no be slave .
#EndPoliceBrutality #endimpunity #endlooting”

Read Also: Samklef Nominates 2face Idibia As INEC Commissioner

See his full post below:

The singer’s tweet

The singer’s tweet

Continue Reading

Entertainment

BBNaija’s Nengi Shares Sultry Photos On Instagram

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

BBNaija’s Nengi Shares Sultry Photos On Instagram
Rebecca Nengi Hampson

Rebecca Nengi Hampson

Big Brother Naija season 5 finalist, Rebecca Nengi Hampson treated her fans with a series of sultry photos of herself.

In the photos shared on her Instagram feed on Monday, the former beauty queen showed off some skin as she rocked a pair of bum shorts and a white long-sleeve crop top.

Nengi was also seen sitting by the pool side with a bottle of wine and a glass cup beside her.

The reality TV star, who hails from Benue state, captioned the photos with the words;

“R.E.A.C.C.L.I.M.A.T.E.D” 

Read Also: BBNaija’s Vee, Nengi Serve Friendship Goals On Twitter

See her post below:

The reality TV star’s post

The reality TV star’s post

More photo

More photo

Continue Reading

Trending