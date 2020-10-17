Top 5 Celebrities Who Made Headlines Amid #EndSARS Protests

In the wake of the nationwide protests, some notable Nollywood celebrities have lent their voices and shown their solidarity to the #EndSARS movement.

Some have also hit the streets to march with protesters and some have also shared their opinions regarding the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

Here are top 5 Nollywood stories surrounding the trending issue in the country;

‘#EndSARS Fight Is Not For Yahoo Boys’ – Actor Gideon Okeke

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, has addressed criminals of internet fraud, widely known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ regarding the ongoing protests against SARS.

Actor Bolanle Ninalowo Raises Eyebrow Over Dissolution Of SARS

Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has expressed skepticism regarding the dissolution of SARS (Special Anti Robbery Squad).

#EndPoliceBrutality: Actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Protests At Lekki Toll Gate (Photos)

Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has shown solidarity towards the protests against police brutality by marching to Lekki Toll Gate with placards.

#EndSARS: We are loosing focus and trivializing our frustration if we turn these protests to carnivals – Actress Bisola warns

AMVCA winner and Big Brother Naija star, Bisola Aiyeola has warned #EndSARS protesters not to turn the protest into a carnival.

She is of the opinion that turning the protests into a carnival will only trivialize the frustrations that had led to the protests.

Actress Mosun Filani Recounts How Policemen Killed Her Brother In 2010

Popular Yoruba actress, Mosun Filani Oduoye has recalled how her brother was allegedly killed by the police in Ogun state in 2010.