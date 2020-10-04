‘Too Much Make Up Damages Your Face’ – DJ Switch Advises Ladies

Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Switch, has offered some advice on make up to ladies. The disc jockey revealed that make up damages the face and clogs the pores.

Sharing a picture of herself without make up via Twitter, she writes:

“This is for my ladies… no judgement, but some times let your face rest from make up.. rock your natural face… let it breathe, too much make up damages your face and clogs your pores. #nomakeup #nofilter #sundaytip”

Information Nigeria recalls DJ Switch won the hearts of many Nigerians after she performed at a Saturday night party of the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ season.

See her post below: