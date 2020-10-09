Tonto Dikeh’s Foundation Advocates For The Girl Child (Video)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has began advocacy for the girl child through her foundation known as The Tonto Dikeh Foundation.

The movie star took to her Instagram story on Friday to post videos of herself speaking about her foundation’s intentions for the girl child in Nigeria.

Read Also: ‘Do Not Expect Me To Wear Your Product And Tag You’ – Tonto Dikeh Tells Clothing Vendors

In her words:

“We need to join our hands and create a safe space for our girl child. Let’s create a world where our girls can move around freely without fear. We all have to lend our voices to this movement. My name is King Tonto Dikeh. I am an actor and a mom. I am the founder and the CEO of The Tonto Dikeh Foundation.”

Watch the video below: