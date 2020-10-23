Tonto Dikeh vows to sue blogger who claimed she’s linked with PRO-SARS protesters

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has vowed to sue a blogger who alleged that she is linked with PRO-SARS protesters.

The mother-of-one debunked the report and vowed to go to any length to make sure the blogger pays for defaming her.

Tonto wrote;

“DISCLAIMER DISCLAIMER DISCLAIMER. WHAT REALLY IS THIS NONSENSE? THIS IS INSENSITIVE, MALICIOUS AND WRONG! Globalexcellence I will be suing you for this, I will go to any length with you on this…

Nobody I repeat nobody shld attach me to this rubbish, I AM NIGERIAN FIRST BEFORE ANY OTHER THING… @globalexcellence_magazine you will be hearing from my legal team!!

I STILL STAND FOR ENDSARS AND WILL ALWAYS STAND FOR EQUALITY IN NIGERIA… You bloggers contribute in killing this country more than anyone else with your fake news..”