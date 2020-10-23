Connect with us

Tonto Dikeh vows to sue blogger who claimed she’s linked with PRO-SARS protesters

1 hour ago

Tonto Dikeh vows to sue blogger who claimed she's linked with PRO-SARS protesters

Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has vowed to sue a blogger who alleged that she is linked with PRO-SARS protesters.

The mother-of-one debunked the report and vowed to go to any length to make sure the blogger pays for defaming her.

Tonto wrote;

“DISCLAIMER DISCLAIMER DISCLAIMER. WHAT REALLY IS THIS NONSENSE? THIS IS INSENSITIVE, MALICIOUS AND WRONG! Globalexcellence I will be suing you for this, I will go to any length with you on this…

Nobody I repeat nobody shld attach me to this rubbish, I AM NIGERIAN FIRST BEFORE ANY OTHER THING… @globalexcellence_magazine you will be hearing from my legal team!!

I STILL STAND FOR ENDSARS AND WILL ALWAYS STAND FOR EQUALITY IN NIGERIA… You bloggers contribute in killing this country more than anyone else with your fake news..”

I’m So Hurt For Our Generation -Davido Laments Over Buhari’s National Broadcast

1 hour ago

October 23, 2020

I'm So Hurt For Our Generation -Davido Laments Over Buhari's National Broadcast

Nigerian singer, Adeleke David, popularly known as Davido has lamented bitterly that he is ”so hurt for our generation”.

It would be recalled that the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari was ‘dragged’ by Nigerians yesterday after addressing the nation for not pointing out the necessary the issues, which includes the Lekki Toll-gate massacre but rather speaking on irrelevant issues.

Taking to his Twitter handle to react, Davido wrote;

“I’m so hurt for our generation”

Abroad Is Overrated, Nigeria Is The Best -Man Reveals (Video)

1 hour ago

October 23, 2020

An unidentified Nigerian young man has taken to social media lament that abroad is overrated.

This is coming few hours after many Nigerians cried out on Twitter that they want to jet out of the country after President Muhammadu Buhari’s supposedly incoherent National speech on Thursday, 22 October, 2020. Nigerians slammed Buhari for not speaking on relevant issues like the Lekki toll-gate massacre, hence, their need to exit the country for a better future.

Sharing a video on Twitter, the Nigerian man reacts, saying;

”To be honest guys, the cold in abroad is too much. Abroad is overrated You would not see Egusi to eat, you will not see Amala to eat, cold would be bashing you anyhow. Honestly, No place like home, Nigeria is the best”

Watch the video below;

Era Of Oppressor Is Over – CDQ Encourages Youths To Prepare For 2023 Elections

1 hour ago

October 23, 2020

Era Of Oppressor Is Over - CDQ Encourages Youths To Prepare For 2023 Elections

Popular Nigerian singer, CDQ Olowo ask Nigerian youths to prepare come 2023.

CDQ Says Youths Should Prepare For 2023

Taking to his twitter handle, the singer encourages Nigerian youths to get their PVC against the upcoming 2023 elections.

According to him, the youths would form their own forces and stand side by side with any security forces assigned to every polling units.

Speaking further, the ‘Na wo e soke’ crooner said the era of oppression is over.

In conclusion, he said in Yoruba; ”Nigeria belongs to us all”

Read his tweet below;

“Against 2023 anyone above 18yrs make sure u all get ur pvc… Then we youth go form our own forces too standing side by side with any securities guiding all voting points… era of oppressor is over!!!  Nigeria yi ti gbogbo wa ni”

