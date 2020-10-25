Toke Makinwa Blasts Lagos Lawmaker For Saying He Wanted To Share Looted Palliatives On His Birthday

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has expressed her distaste for the Lagos Lawmaker, SOB Agunbiade, who said he wanted to share looted palliatives on his birthday.

The media personality cum actress and author took to her Twitter page to describe the actions of the Majority Leader of Lagos State House of Assembly as disgusting, adding that it is a means to profit off the poverty of the masses.

Read Also: Toke Makinwa Celebrates Drake At 34

In her words:

“Then someone said he was planning to share the palliatives on his birthday, I simply cannot can’t, my head is spinning from it all. How do you share what is rightfully ours on your birthday like as messiah saving the masses, you profit off their poverty? Disgusting. #endsars”

See her post below: