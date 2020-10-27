Tiwa Savage To Release New Song, ‘Ole’

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, is set to release a new song titled ‘Ole’ featuring Naira Marley. The award winning artist took to her Twitter page to share a teaser from the upcoming video.

‘Ole’ is a Yoruba word for ‘thief’. Stating why she has decided to release the song on Friday, October 30, she writes:

“An artist’s duty is to reflect the times. And at this crucial time in our lives everyday is a matter of survival – Nina Simone

Read Also: ‘We All Have Mothers’, Tiwa Savage Replies Beyonce’s Mum Over #EndSARS

It’s time to reclaim Nigeria back, we shall not only continue from where our parents left off but we shall win. Ole ft Naira Marley THIS FRIDAY”

‘Ole’ is a track on her third studio album, ‘Celia’.

See her tweet below: