Tiwa Savage, Tacha Finally Meet (Video)

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage and reality TV star, Tacha Akide have finally met each other. Tacha took to her Snapchat account to share a video of herself and the singer.

In the video, the brand ambassador can be seen excited to have finally met the singer. “I finally met her“, she gushes.

“I finally met her. I don’t have anything to say. No freaking cap“, she continued.

“We pin“, Tiwa Savage chips in. ‘We pin’ is a phrase often used by Tacha.

Information Nigeria recalls Tiwa Savage received some gifts from Tacha without meeting her in person. The ‘Koroba’ crooner had taken to her Instagram page to appreciate Tacha for the gifts.

Watch the video below: