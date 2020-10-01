Tiwa Savage Bags Two Nominations At UK Music Video Awards 2020

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has just been nominated in two categories for the UK Music Video Awards 2020.

The categories for which she has been nominated are Best R&B/Soul Video (International) and Best Styling in a Video.

The video which got nominated is ’49-99′ released in 2019. It was directed by Meji Alabi, the same director of the video for Wizkid’s ‘Smile’.

’49-99′ is Tiwa Savage’s first single under her current record label, Motown Records/Universal Music Group.

It also won the award for the video of the year at the Soundcity MVP Awards held in January, 2020.

Tiwa Savage’s latest video is ‘Koroba’, a single from her recently released album, ‘Celia’.

See the nominations below: