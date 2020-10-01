Tiwa Savage Bags Two Nominations At UK Music Video Awards 2020

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Tiwa Savage braids
Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has just been nominated in two categories for the UK Music Video Awards 2020.

The categories for which she has been nominated are Best R&B/Soul Video (International) and Best Styling in a Video.

The video which got nominated is ’49-99′ released in 2019. It was directed by Meji Alabi, the same director of the video for Wizkid’s ‘Smile’.

’49-99′ is Tiwa Savage’s first single under her current record label, Motown Records/Universal Music Group.

Read AlsoTiwa Savage, Davido, Phyno, Others Grace Mercy Eke’s 27th Birthday Bash In Lagos (Video)

It also won the award for the video of the year at the Soundcity MVP Awards held in January, 2020.

Tiwa Savage’s latest video is ‘Koroba’, a single from her recently released album, ‘Celia’.

See the nominations below:

First Category
Second Category

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here