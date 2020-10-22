Tinubu’s Son Jets Out To London With Family As Angry Nigerians Destroy Father’s Known Investments

Seyi, son of a former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday morning at about 1:53am flew out to London, United Kingdom, in a private jet with members of his family and a few others, SaharaReporters has exclusively learnt.

The emergency trip follows the growing resentment in Lagos against his father, who has seen some of his known investments in Lagos and Abuja targeted and burnt by angry Nigerians over his perceived involvement in the deployment of soldiers, who killed peaceful protesters in the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on Tuesday night.

Over 10 peaceful protesters were killed by soldiers in Tuesday’s massacre while demanding an end to police brutality and state repression.

An overwhelming majority of Lagos residents have accused the All Progressives Congress’ National Leader of being behind the incident — a claim he has denied.

In retaliation for the killing of peaceful protesters, angry citizens on Wednesday morning burnt down Television Continental and The Nation Newspaper — both media establishments with headquarters in Lagos believed to be owned by Tinubu.

Earlier on Tuesday night, angry Nigerians had burnt the toll plaza of the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, another money spinner said to be controlled by the former Lagos governor.