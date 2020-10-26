Tinubu: Why Would I Deploy Soldiers At Tollgate And Fail To Protect TVC, The Nation?

A National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has denied being involved in the shooting of protesters in Lagos state.

The former Governor of Lagos State stated this in a statement titled, ‘The #EndSARS protests; a fundamental lesson in democratic governance.’

Recall that on Wednesday, an angry mob attacked Television Continental and The Nation newspaper, which are both linked to the APC National Leader following the shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate by soldiers on Tuesday night.

Tinubu who confirmed that he is an investor in TVC and The Nation denied being a part investor in the Lekki Toll Gate.

He expressed that he could not have deployed the soldiers to quell the protest and fail to protect his investments — TVC and The Nation newspaper.

“There is no rationale that can adequately explain why I would order soldiers to repel peaceful protesters from the toll gate where I have no financial interest, yet, choose to do nothing to protect my investments in The Nation and TVC,” he said.