Tinubu Hails Protesters, Carpets Hoodlums, Pleads For Cessation

Former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed young Nigerians for leading the #EndSARS protests across the nation against police brutality.

The APC National leader also commended Nigerian youths for the level of organisation that went into the protests, saying it showed a new level of consciousness that could strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

He, however, warned the protesters against creating a platform that would lead to the destruction of Nigeria’s democratic process.

Tinubu pointed out that protesters must not abuse their right of demonstration by impeding the country’s democratic rights.

He, however, stated that the protesters must admit that President Muhammadu Buhari had “acted with commendable dispatch by not only scrapping SARS but also accepting the five-point demand that triggered the protests.”

He said it would only be fair for the youths to call off the protests and give the regime a chance to implement the reforms they had demanded.

Tinubu urged the youths to be careful not to fritter away the considerable gains they had made within a very short period with “lack of moderation and strategic thinking.”

He also condemned hoodlums who had begun to take advantage of the protests to perpetrate violence and disrupt civil life.