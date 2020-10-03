Timi Dakolo Celebrates Wife, Busola On Her Birthday (Photo)

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has penned some sweet words to his wife and mother of his children, Busola as she clocks a new age.

The actor took to his Instagram page on Saturday to celebrate his wife on her birthday.

Sharing a couple of stunning photos of his heartthrob, he wrote;

“Happy birthday Wifest oluwabusola Dakolo @busoladakolo . Let God’s light continue to shine in your life. May laughter and joy never leave your heart. Your best days are ahead my love . May God grant the secret petitions of your heart. More wins for you my love. The whole yard people loves you. Continue to manage Us like that.”

See his post below: