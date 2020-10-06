“Thursday is Thursday” – Singer Runtown vows not to back down on proposed #EndSARS protest

Douglas Jack Agu (born 19 August 1989), better known by his stage name Runtown, has insisted that his proposed protest against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will hold on Thursday, shortly after Naira Marley, a controversial singer, backed down

The renewed protests against SARS began on Saturday after a video showing a man allegedly gunned down in Delta by operatives of the police unit went viral.

As a result of this, Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), had banned SARS from undertaking routine patrols and search duties.

Public figures also called for protest using the ‘EndSARS’ hashtag, with Runtown volunteering to lead a march against police brutality and harassment at the Lekki toll gate on October 8.

Naira Marley, who had also planned to lead a peaceful march alongside ‘Marlians’ against the police department on Tuesday, however, cancelled his protest.

Amid the mixed reactions that ensued after Naira Marley called off his protest, Runtown took to his Twitter handle to assure fans that his proposed peaceful march would go on as schedule writing, “Thursday is Thursday!”