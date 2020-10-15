Thugs who disrupted #EndSARS protest alleged to have been sent by MC Oluomo

Some Nigerians on Twitter have alleged that hoodlums who attacked peaceful #EndSars protest in Alausa, Ikeja area of Lagos state, were hired by MC Oluomo, the leader of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Lagos chapter.

The hoodlums charged at the protesters, brandishing weapons to disperse the protesters at Alausa, Ikeja.

They were said to have arrived at the protest on a bus with serial number 240171.

However, some of the Twitter users who are also calling for an end to the controversial unit of the police force, alleged that the hoodlums were sponsored by MC Oluomo.

