Hoodlums attack Rapid Response Squad officers in Lagos (Video)

Thugs have forced men of the Rapid Response Squad, Lagos state police command to flee for their dear lives after attacking their van.

The incident happened along Herbert Macaulay way in Yaba on Monday morning October 19.

The thugs threw stones and other dangerous weapons at the officers who immediately jumped down from the van and started running for their lives.

The state police command is yet to react to the incident.

RRS officers run for their lives after thugs attacked their van in Lagos (videos)RRS officers run for their lives after thugs attacked their van in Lagos (videos)

See videos from the scene below: