Hoodlums attack Rapid Response Squad officers in Lagos (Video)

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thugs have forced men of the Rapid Response Squad, Lagos state police command to flee for their dear lives after attacking their van.

The incident happened along Herbert Macaulay way in Yaba on Monday morning October 19.

The thugs threw stones and other dangerous weapons at the officers who immediately jumped down from the van and started running for their lives.

The state police command is yet to react to the incident.

See videos from the scene below:

Thugs set prisoners free after hijacking #EndSARS protest in Edo (videos)

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

There has been a jailbreak at the Oko Prison in Benin City, Edo state on Monday morning, October 19.

According to reports, suspected thugs hijacked the peaceful end SARS protest, stormed the prison facility, and overpowered the prison officials before setting the prisoners free.

One of the prisoners who escaped said he has been awaiting trial for two years.

#EndSARS: Hoodlums Hijack Benin Protest, Free Prisoners

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

#EndSARS: Hoodlums Hijack Benin Protest, Free Prisoners

Hoodlums free prisoners in Benin

Hoodlums have hijacked the #EndSARS protesters around Kings Square in Benin City, the capital city of Edo State.

The hoodlums have reportedly broken the walls of the headquarters of the Nigeria Correctional Centre (Nigeria prisons in Benin).

The hoodlums after gaining entrance into the prison through the fence freed inmates in the prisons along Benin Sapele Road, near the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ office.

Also Read: BREAKING: Abuja #EndSARS Protesters Block Kuje, Airport Road

The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media, Crusoe Osagie, told Channels Television that the hoodlums exchanged fire with security operatives at the Maximum prison in Benin City.

“The hoodlums are currently exchanging fire with the security personnel at the Maximum security prison in Oko, Benin City,” Osagie said.

BREAKING: Edo Government Declares 24-Hour Curfew

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

BREAKING: Edo Government Declares 24-Hour Curfew

Godwin Obaseki

Following the prison break recorded in Benin City, Edo State, on Monday morning Governor Godwin Obaseki has declared a 24-hour curfew across the state.

The curfew is to take effect from 4:00 pm, October 19, 2020, until further notice.

This was announced by the secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie.

Also Read: BREAKING: Abuja #EndSARS Protesters Block Kuje, Airport Road

Ogie said the imposition of the curfew was due to the incidents of vandalism and attacks carried out by hoodlums who hijacked the #ENDSARS protests.

“This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of the #ENDSARS protests.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state,” Ogie said.

