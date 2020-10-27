“Thugs from govt house are on their way to destroy my home” – Dino Melaye

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has disclosed that the current situation in Nigeria can only get worst.

His comment follows the economic state of the country, coupled with corrupt activities of politicians in the country.

The self-acclaimed celebrity barman shared his thoughts about the ongoing nationwide looting on his Instagram page.

He expressed his concerns over the belief people have in a government who according to him, can not provide basic amenities for its citizens like good roads and proper health care.

Cubana also spoke about the rise in the price of a bag of rice in Nigeria which is ten times over the price for a bag of cement.

The summary of his post is a stirring of hopelessness and uncertainty over a government who allegedly refused to distribute palliatives to its citizens in a time of need. He also hammered on the fact that people should not expect much from a government who refused to give its citizens what is rightfully theirs.

Read the post below:

“So Funny How We Are Expecting Light, Good Roads, Health Care, Security, Education, Development, Empowerment Etc From People That Refused To Give Us Common Noodles To Eat. As Of Today Cement Na 4,000 Rice Na 38,000 We Are Finished, Sometimes I Wonder If God Dey For Real Because How Can God Comfortably Watch These Oppressors Oppress Us. This Country Na Wah !!!! To Me It Can Only Get Worse.”

See post below: