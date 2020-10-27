Connect with us

News Feed

“Thugs from govt house are on their way to destroy my home” – Dino Melaye

Published

5 hours ago

on

“Thugs from govt house are on their way to destroy my home” – Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye, ex-senator Senator representing Kogi West, has raised the alarm that some loaded thugs have left the government house in Lokoja en route his home in Aiyetor Gbede in Kogi State.

Melaye revealed that the motive of the thugs is to destroy his house.

The Nigerian politician disclosed this on Tuesday via Twitter

In his words,

“Loaded thugs left government house Lokoja now on their way to my house in Aiyetoro Gbede. Their mission is to go destroy the house”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

This country can only get worse – Cubana Chief priest

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest has disclosed that the current situation in Nigeria can only get worst.

His comment follows the economic state of the country, coupled with corrupt activities of politicians in the country.

 

 

The self-acclaimed celebrity barman shared his thoughts about the ongoing nationwide looting on his Instagram page.

He expressed his concerns over the belief people have in a government who according to him, can not provide basic amenities for its citizens like good roads and proper health care.

Cubana also spoke about the rise in the price of a bag of rice in Nigeria which is ten times over the price for a bag of cement.

The summary of his post is a stirring of hopelessness and uncertainty over a government who allegedly refused to distribute palliatives to its citizens in a time of need. He also hammered on the fact that people should not expect much from a government who refused to give its citizens what is rightfully theirs.

Read the post below:

“So Funny How We Are Expecting Light, Good Roads, Health Care, Security, Education, Development, Empowerment Etc From People That Refused To Give Us Common Noodles To Eat. As Of Today Cement Na 4,000 Rice Na 38,000 We Are Finished, Sometimes I Wonder If God Dey For Real Because How Can God Comfortably Watch These Oppressors Oppress Us. This Country Na Wah !!!! To Me It Can Only Get Worse.”

See post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So Funny How We Are Expecting Light, Good Roads, Health Care, Security, Education, Development, Empowerment Etc From People That Refused To Give Us Common Noodles 🍝 To Eat. As Of Today Cement Na 4,000 Rice Na 38,000 We Are Finished, Sometimes I Wonder If God Dey For Real Because How Can God Comfortably Watch These Oppressors Oppress Us. This Country🇳🇬 Na Wah !!!! To Me It Can Only Get Worse #CelebrityBarMan💫

 

Continue Reading

News Feed

Yahoo-Yahoo Responsible For Low Rate Of Cultism: Seyi Awolowo

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

Yahoo-Yahoo Responsible For Low Rate Of Cultism: Seyi Awolowo

Seyi Awolowo, former Big Brother Naija housemate has opined that the rate of cultism in Nigeria has reduced, adding that youths are now more focused on making money.

Awolowo, who disclosed this in an exclusive interview with GoldMyneTV, stated that youths engaging in online scam are influenced by politicians who indulge in the looting of public funds.

 

During an interview with GoldMyneTV, Seyi was asked if the youths engaging in cyber-crime are influenced by politicians who indulge in the looting of public funds.

Read his words below;

”This thing is long and deep. I don’t stand for the yahoo-yahoo thing. But do you know that yahoo is the reason we don’t have really high amount of cultism?

And this is just my perspective ‘cause when I was in university, I was always harassed by cultists. But then the next thing, there was a flow of yahoo and they all just disappeared.

People that used to slap and want to obtain would now rather give. It is something bad, so overtime we abused it.

Leaders who are supposed to make us see bad in it are doing worse things, stealing more money, and getting away with it. So yahoo boys are like, ‘if he can steal and get away, why can’t I? And I’m not even stealing from Nigeria’.”

Continue Reading

News Feed

I don’t give people information about me: Kiddwaya

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 27, 2020

By

I don’t give people information about me: Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya, former Big Brother Naija housemate has revealed that he doesn’t give people information about him or anyone close to him.

The billionaire’s son, who disclosed this in a series of tweets he sent out on Tuesday, disclosed that he is a very private person.

Taking to his Twitter page, the BBNaija 2020 star called out a particular user identified as @DoodooArmani and other bloggers.

Explaining further, Kidd said if there was anything about him that fans needed to know, they would hear it directly from his Twitter and Instagram pages. In his words:

“I’m actually a very private person and I don’t give people information about me or anyone close to me. If there’s any new information you will hear it directly from my Twitter or Instagram, not from @DoodooArmani or any other bloggers. Good morning and I love you all.”

See his tweet below:

Continue Reading

Trending