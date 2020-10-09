“Throw SARS Out Of The Window” – BBNaija’s Tacha tells FG (video)

Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Tacha warned the federal government to throw SARS out the window otherwise there will be another protest the coming week if he turns a blind eye.

This comes from terrorizing operations of the SARS in Nigeria endangering several innocent lives in various states. Aggrieved Nigerians together with some popular celebrities like Toke Makinwa, Tiwa Savage, Falz and others joined the #EndSARS protest.

Taking to Facebook, Tacha shared a video registering her displeasure against the operations of the SARS. She stated that the SARS needs no reform however, it just “needs to be thrown out of the window”.

Watch Video Here;