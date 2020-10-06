Thousands Of Innocent People Are In Police Cells: Ruggedman

Nigerian musician, Ruggedman, has appealed to the Nigerian government to free the cells because there are many innocent people trapped in there.

This is in addition to the campaign against police brutality.

According to the veteran artist, this can only be done if independent investigations is allowed.

The rapper took to his official Twitter page to address his tweet specifically to Vice President Osibanjo, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Senate.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Praise Shows Off His New Look (Photo)

“DEAR @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @NGRSenate @NGRPresident YOU NEED TO ALLOW INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATIONS INTO ANTI KIDNAPPING, ANTI CULTISM, FSARS & @PoliceNG CELLS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT. THERE ARE THOUSANDS OF INNOCENT PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN THERE FOR YEARS. #EndPoliceBrutality“, his tweet reads.

See his tweet below: