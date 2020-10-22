Connect with us

'Those Who Shed Innocent Blood, Their Own Blood Will Certainly Be Shed' – MFM Pastor Speaks On Shooting Of Peaceful Protesters

2 hours ago

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has expressed sadness over the shooting and killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos on Tuesday night by the Nigerian security forces.

The church, in a statement by its Public Relations Taskforce Committee Chairman, Collins Edomaruse, condemned the attack.

MFM urged the Nigerian government to show uncommon leadership in saving the situation, instead of deploying troops against unarmed citizens.

The statement read, “The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries is deeply saddened by the unwarranted, unnecessary, callous, brutal and inhuman use of live bullets by the security forces on Nigerian youths in Lagos, who were on peaceful protests to register their grievances with regards to violation of their fundamental human rights by the security agents.

“It was indeed a Black Tuesday in the annals of Lagos and Nigeria. This is least expected in this century. While youths all over the world are contributing their quota to good governance, the security forces are shooting their own in cold blood, devoid of human feelings and empathy.

“Biblical principles of the Almighty God says that the wickedness of the wicked will consume the wicked. Those who shed innocent blood, their blood will undoubtedly be shed. Let it be known that whatever is done under cover of darkness with the belief that nobody sees it, will surely be brought to light and God the Ultimate Judge, will judge speedily.

“For it is written in Psalm 10.18 ‘You will hear the cries of the oppressed and the orphans; you will judge in their favour so that that mortal man may cause terror no more’. Our hearts and prayers go to the Nigerian youths and all others negatively affected by this unfortunate and avoidable situation.

“We also commiserate with the parents and guardians of the victims of this extreme show of force, lack of empathy and lack of brotherly love, from those that committed this dastardly act. To the Nigerian government, we will like to advise that from now on, utmost care and caution, coupled with divine wisdom, should be employed in bringing a lasting solution to the problem at hand.”

2 hours ago

October 22, 2020

Former big brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers, has blamed #EndSARS protesters for the series of lives lost during protests.

According to the mother of one, the protesters need to pray for wisdom as they didn’t listen when told to stay indoors.

According to her, Nigerians want to copy Americans, but they shouldn’t compare Nigeria to America., as there is a great difference.

Gifty who is currently in the U.S. with her daughter and lover, mocked protesters and questioned if their shoutings will bring back the lives lost.

Gifty was a housemate of BBNaija 2017 “See Gobbe” contestant. Read as she posted on her Instagram story below…

2 hours ago

October 22, 2020

Matthew Hassan Kukah is the current Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto in northwestern Nigeria has also joined other Nigerians in expressing concern with President Buhari’s continous silence over the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.

The cleric who featured in a Channels Television programme on Wednesday October 21, stated that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s apology over the shooting was to compensate for the president’ silence.

Kukah averred that there is no reason for the President’s continous silence as he pointed out that youths are risking their lives to fight for their rights. He added that the only way out is for the President to “let them know someone feels their pain.”

He said;

“I really cannot understand this. I feel totally helpless in the sense that I cannot find any reason and I don’t think any Nigerian in the right frame of mind can find a reason to why the president has remained so silent on this crisis.”

2 hours ago

October 22, 2020

In solidarity to the lives lost to the Lekki massacre, Nigerians in Canada held candle night vigil.

Lekki Massacre: Gifts in Honour of Protesters and Essential Workers | Deythere

Following the unlawful killings of the peaceful protesters by members of the armed forces, Nigerians globally have reacted to the event in several ways.

The event saw the extrajudicial killings of 49 protesters who were shot dead while holding the Nigeria flag and singing the national anthem.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his address said the killings at the Lekki Toll Gate was perpetrated by ”forces beyond our control”

Nigerians living in Canada reacting to the event held a night vigil in honour of the lives that were lost for seeking good governance and an end to police brutality.

Watch the video below;

